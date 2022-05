Category: World Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 06:24 Hits: 4

While Europe shows compassion to refugees from Ukraine, those from outside Europe face the same obstacles to get to the West as before – as BIRN found out on a nighttime visit to a forest in northern Serbia.

