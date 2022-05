Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 05:27 Hits: 3

An election committee composed largely of pro-Beijing figures voted for John Lee, a former security official, to be the new leader of Hong Kong. Lee, the only candidate in the vote, replaces Carrie Lam in July.

