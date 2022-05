Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 17:03 Hits: 5

Ukrainian officials say that all women, children, and elderly people have been evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant that has been besieged for weeks by Russian forces amid the ruins of the port city.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-azovstal-evacuation-completed-mariupol/31839039.html