Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 16:35 Hits: 4

All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine says. Meanwhile, Russian missiles reportedly struck the port city of Odesa. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-says-all-women-children-and-elderly-out-of-besieged-azovstal-plant-live-updates/a-61716143?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf