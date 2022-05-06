'Where's the asteroid?': GOP House candidate mocked for saying rain at Donald Trump's rally is 'God's tears'

Category: World Hits: 6
Former President Donald Trump's rally in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania for Republican United States Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday was met with a cold soppy rain that one of the keynote speakers proclaimed was a signal from heaven that the Almighty is displeased with the state of the union.
The event was produced by Trump's Save America Political Action Committee. According to on-the-scene reporting by The Philadelphia Inquirer, it was "striking how little support" there was for Oz among the dozens of attendees.
Regardless, several Trumpworld figures – MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell, right-wing conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza, Congressman Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) among them – gave brief addresses as the skies began to open up.
After they concluded their riffs, Jim Bognet, whom Trump endorsed for the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, giddily took the stage and lavished his Mount Sinai moment.
"You know what this rain is? This is God’s tears that [President] Joe Biden is in the White House," Bognet beamed.
"Ladies and gentlemen, Joe Biden doesn't belong in the White House," he shouted. "He belongs in a nursing home and [Vice President] Kamala Harris belongs in a nuthouse!"
Watch below via Acyn:
\u201cYou know what this rain is? This is God\u2019s tears that Joe Biden is in the White House\u201dpic.twitter.com/sPjx5fvTmg
Twitter users who were watching cozily from home interpreted the weather differently.
Hopefully it's another flood, NO ark.
Tears of gratitude.
Tears of joy
Hee Haw Autocracy, y'all!
no those are Gods tears of joy that Trump's not in the white house .
God is an impotent RINO for letting it rain
No, it's rain.
Where's the asteroid because this thing is a failure?? I'm sorry Lord.
They also shared some observations, not the least of which was that rain occurred during Trump's presidency.
I'm just going to save my "oy," because I'm sure this isn't the worst of it.
And we know this because it never rained when Trump was President.
Actually it\u2019s cloud urine.
Then why is he raining on the trumpers?
Jesus wept.
He later went on to say, \u201c from 2017 to 2021, there was not a single drop of precipitation! No rain, no snow, no sleet, or hail! Not even fog or humidity! And that\u2019s a fact!\u201d
Looking forward to God dropping a tornado
