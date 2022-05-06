'Where's the asteroid?': GOP House candidate mocked for saying rain at Donald Trump's rally is 'God's tears'

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 23:45 Hits: 6

Former President Donald Trump's rally in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania for Republican United States Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday was met with a cold soppy rain that one of the keynote speakers proclaimed was a signal from heaven that the Almighty is displeased with the state of the union.



The event was produced by Trump's Save America Political Action Committee. According to on-the-scene reporting by The Philadelphia Inquirer, it was "striking how little support" there was for Oz among the dozens of attendees.

Regardless, several Trumpworld figures – MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell, right-wing conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza, Congressman Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) among them – gave brief addresses as the skies began to open up.



After they concluded their riffs, Jim Bognet, whom Trump endorsed for the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, giddily took the stage and lavished his Mount Sinai moment.

"You know what this rain is? This is God’s tears that [President] Joe Biden is in the White House," Bognet beamed.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Joe Biden doesn't belong in the White House," he shouted. "He belongs in a nursing home and [Vice President] Kamala Harris belongs in a nuthouse!"

Watch below via Acyn:

Twitter users who were watching cozily from home interpreted the weather differently.

They also shared some observations, not the least of which was that rain occurred during Trump's presidency.





Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/05/donald-trump-rally-gods-tears/