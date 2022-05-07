Mike Lindell was upset over Supreme Court leak hogging attention so he crashed Donald Trump's rally

Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 00:30 Hits: 6

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell complained on Friday about the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade getting more coverage than debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Lindell was interviewed by Right Side Broadcasting Network under a pop-up tent ahead of Donald Trump's rally for Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where it was raining.

Lindell talked about the new conspiracy theory movie "2000 Mules" by Dinesh D’Souza, which the Associated Press says is "based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis."

Lindell says he was going to do an event on the film in Arizona with Kari Lake, the conspiracy-loving gubernatorial candidate endorsed by Trump.

"And two hours before the event, all of a sudden the news comes in it had leaked out from the Supreme Court. What kind of timing is that?" he wondered out loud.

"You follow me? And so that gets the news rather than more and more evidence and more stuff piling on of what happened in the 2020 election. It's disgusting," he said, even though there has not been any evidence of fraud that would alter the election outcome committed by anyone other than Trump supporters.

"They're trying to out-market, it's called 'election deflection,'" Lindell argued. "But all the bad things that are going on, it actually works out, it's all on God's time and it works out for good."

He went on to suggest that the 2022 election would be "rigged again" despite having offered zero evidence that occurred in 2020.

Present under the canopy was Christina Bobb. The Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Bobb in March, saying she "was reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for then-President Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous states and was present in the 'war room' of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team in the Willard Hotel on January 6th."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Lindell on Supreme Court leak youtu.be

