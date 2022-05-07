Peru: Citizens To Receive Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

According to the announcement made by the Peruvian Ministry of Health (Minsa), all Peruvian and foreign citizens are allowed to receive the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those above 50 and who have received the third dose of the vaccine should advance to any vaccination center or health facility to accept the boost.

Previously, the Peruvian health authorities had allowed receiving the fourth dose only to people above 70 years old, health personnel, and immunosuppressed citizens. The Ministry said that there is a need for this age range.

The data collected from the information platform known as the National Single Health Data Repository (Reunis) has dropped that now more than 8 million people will be allowed to renew their protection against SARS-CoV-2.

The Minsa has decided based on the recommendations made by the Committee of Experts on Immunizations. Similar measures have been taken in other countries by health entities by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, according to information presented by Minsa's National Health Institute (INS).

�� ATENCIÓN | Las personas de 50 años a más podrán aplicarse la cuarta dosis de la vacuna contra la #COVID19, después de 5 meses que hayan recibido la tercera dosis, informó el Minsa. #MeVacunoPerú ����



➡️ Más información aquí: https://t.co/pBGfGRVBjXpic.twitter.com/8NCWM98jnd May 6, 2022

ATTENTION | People 50 years of age and older will be able to apply the fourth dose of the #COVID19 vaccine five months after receiving the third dose, reported the Minsa.

The Ministry said that in the South American region, the country is carrying out one of the broadest vaccination processes against COVID-19. Peru has reached ranking third in the region regarding the percentage of the population protected against coronavirus.

Peruvian health authorities continue to recommend going to vaccination centers and health establishments to be immunized against COVID-19 and face the pandemic.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Peru-Citizens-To-Receive-Fourth-COVID-19-Vaccine-Dose-20220506-0024.html