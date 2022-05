Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 22:09 Hits: 4

The US State Department says North Korea could engage in a nuclear test "this month." US President Joe Biden's administration has struggled to restart diplomatic talks with Pyongyang as tensions escalate.

