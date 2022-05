Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 20:56 Hits: 1

After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Spectacular Bid should have taken Belmont. “The Fast Ride” tells the story of why he failed.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2022/0506/The-horse-that-should-have-come-in-first-Spectacular-Bid-s-infamous-finish?icid=rss