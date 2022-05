Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 21:31 Hits: 3

For civilians left in Ukraine’s Donbas, Russian war pressures have eroded a sense of security. To manage fear, many focus on their faith – and the work of surviving.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0506/If-I-panic-it-will-be-worse.-In-Donbas-weary-civilians-try-to-cope?icid=rss