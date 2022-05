Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 11:01 Hits: 2

Most of the indictments issued by the Serbian War Crimes Prosecutor's Office last year, including charges against high-ranking Bosnian Serb Army officers, were actually products of someone else’s work, the Humanitarian Law Centre said in a report.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/06/serbian-war-crimes-prosecution-extremely-inefficient-report-says/