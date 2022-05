Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 13:29 Hits: 2

During a continuing exhumation in the village of Medjine in the Mostar area, investigators found five more bodies of people who are believed to have died during the war in 1994.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/06/bosnia-exhumes-remains-of-five-war-victims-in-mostar/