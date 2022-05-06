Global Death Toll from COVID-19 Tops 15 Million as Vaccine Inequity Continues to Prolong Pandemic

Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 12:16 Hits: 6

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus pandemic has now caused an excess of 15 million deaths globally. We look at how staggering death counts reveal broader political failures to protect public health and close the international vaccine gap. “Western governments and rich corporations who are based primarily in the West have done very little to advance vaccine inequity or to help the entire world end this pandemic faster,” says Achal Prabhala, coordinator of the AccessIBSA project, who adds that many poor countries have also not used all the policy tools at their disposal.

