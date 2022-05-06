The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Premature Normalcy Could Backfire as U.S. COVID Death Toll Passes 1 Million New Variants Spread

Governments around the world are eagerly returning back to pre-pandemic conditions by relaxing preventative restrictions, lifting mask mandates and pulling back public funding. Dr. Abraar Karan, infectious disease fellow at Stanford University School of Medicine, says these moves are overly optimistic and that the U.S. is not prepared for new variants spreading around the country. “We’re trying to say it’s over. It’s not true,” he says. “As time goes on, immunity wanes, and we will begin to see more severe cases.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/6/us_covid_death_toll_1_million

