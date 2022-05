Category: World Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 09:30 Hits: 7

PONTIAN: Another temporary relief centre (PPS) housing flood victims in Pontian has been shut as floods are receding. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/06/temporary-flood-relief-centre-in-pontian-closes-as-waters-recede