European Union Proposes a Total Ban on Russian Oil as Sanctions Grow over Ukraine War

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 12:28 Hits: 4

The European Union has announced a plan for a total ban on Russian oil by 2023. The move is backed by Germany, one of the countries most dependent on Russian fuel. World leaders hope that stricter sanctions on Russia will cut off financing for the war in Ukraine. We go to Ukraine to speak with economist Tymofiy Mylovanov about what the European oil ban would mean for the conflict; possible alternative buyers for Russia’s oil surplus, such as China and India; military escalations Russia might be planning for its Victory Day on May 9; and more.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/5/european_union_total_ban_russian_oil