The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Demonstrators Clash With Police As Anti-Government Protests Continue In Armenia

Category: World Hits: 2

Demonstrators Clash With Police As Anti-Government Protests Continue In Armenia Protests by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region have continued for the fourth consecutive day in the Armenian capital. The protesters clashed with police in central Yerevan on May 4 as thousands took to the streets in the city center to demand that Pashinian step down.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-yerevan-anti-government-protests/31834435.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version