Demonstrators Clash With Police As Anti-Government Protests Continue In Armenia

Protests by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region have continued for the fourth consecutive day in the Armenian capital. The protesters clashed with police in central Yerevan on May 4 as thousands took to the streets in the city center to demand that Pashinian step down.

