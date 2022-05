Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 20:17 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the head of the United Nations to help save the lives of the remaining Ukrainians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

