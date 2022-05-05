Israel to Increase Military Aid to Ukraine

Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 09:24 Hits: 6

Israel will increase its military aid to the Ukrainian Government, amid growing diplomatic tensions with Russia, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

Although the increase in aid would be a substantial step, no offensive weapons will be delivered so far to fight Russian forces, diplomatic sources told the newspaper.

Commenting on this issue, they pointed out that the war package “would not include substantial quantities of supplies” due to the aid provided by the United States and the European Union.

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine - Israel News - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/PgFYi6pKRp May 4, 2022

The publication pointed out that a meeting by Israeli Defense Ministry officials is scheduled for the coming days to discuss what supplies will be sent.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the supply campaign launched by Washington and its allies to support Kiev’s authorities, as part of a strategy to try to weaken the Eurasian nation.

