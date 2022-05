Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 08:34 Hits: 4

Police in India arrested an officer accused of raping a 13-year-old girl who had gone to the police station to file a gang-rape case.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-policeman-arrested-for-raping-alleged-child-gang-rape-victim/a-61690818?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf