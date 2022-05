Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 08:55 Hits: 5

GEORGE TOWN: The Health Ministry has been urged to set up a special committee of inquiry into the recent death of a houseman attached to Penang Hospital. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/05/set-up-special-inquiry-into-houseman039s-death-health-ministry-urged