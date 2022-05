Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 15:57 Hits: 2

Bulgaria's parliament has voted for Bulgarian factories to repair Ukraine's military equipment and allow Ukraine to use its port of Varna, after Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met Ukraine's President in Kyiv.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/04/bulgaria-to-repair-ukraines-military-equipment-despite-internal-tensions/