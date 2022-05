Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 07:59 Hits: 5

For citizens of states that are members of NATO, taking all possible steps, short of all-out war, to ensure that Russia does not conquer Ukraine is not an altruistic sacrifice. It is a long-term investment, for themselves and their children, in freedom, democracy, and the international rule of law.

