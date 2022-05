Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 09:02 Hits: 5

Predicting the end of the greenback’s international dominance has long been a popular, if fruitless, pastime. But, with the recent freezing of much of Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves triggering fresh speculation about alternatives to the dollar, we asked PS commentators whether this time might be different.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/is-the-us-dollar-s-global-hegemony-at-risk