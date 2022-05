Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 23:02 Hits: 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Kosovo and Serbia on May 4 to be constructive in the process of restarting normalization talks and reiterated his desire to see all Western Balkan countries become members of the European Union.

