Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022

A three-day cease-fire announced by Russia was due to begin on May 5 in the morning to allow the evacuation of civilians still trapped in the devastated Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol a day after the Ukrainian military said "bloody battles" were being fought in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.

