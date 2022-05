Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 08:15 Hits: 5

U.S. first lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5 to May 9 to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on May 2.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/jill-biden-ukraine-refuguees-slovakia-romania/31835429.html