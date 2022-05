Category: World Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 08:19 Hits: 5

Matthias Maurer is due back on Earth after spending some six months orbiting the planet on the International Space Station. He will return with three other ISS crew members and some 550 pounds of cargo.

