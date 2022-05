Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 15:47 Hits: 3

No matter what happens next in Ukraine, there can be no return to the status quo before February 24. A dangerous new era has dawned, confronting Europeans with the urgent task of building their own defensive, technological, and nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/war-in-ukraine-what-it-means-for-europe-by-joschka-fischer-2022-05