Dark Money: How the Supreme Court's 6-3 Anti-Choice, Conservative Majority Was Shaped

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 12:41 Hits: 1

What role did dark money play in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade? We speak with reporter Andrew Perez about how conservative anti-abortion groups and right-wing extremists have funneled millions of dollars into promoting politicians and Supreme Court justices to ultimately curtail reproductive rights. A dark money network led by the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo has spent at least $10 million promoting each of President Trump’s picks for the Supreme Court and another $10 million blocking Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016, says Perez, senior editor and investigative reporter at The Lever.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/4/dark_money_supreme_court_conservative_majority