Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

To understand the increase in consumer price inflation around the world, one must look not only at supply and demand but also at the wedge that the coronavirus introduced between them. And now Russia’s war on Ukraine has added another source of inflationary pressure.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/what-caused-and-will-end-inflation-by-koichi-hamada-2022-05