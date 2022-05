Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 13:20 Hits: 0

While hard military power will decide the outcome of Russia's war in Ukraine, the power of values, persuasion, and attraction are hardly irrelevant. Though soft power tends to operate more subtly and over a longer time horizon, it has nonetheless emerged as a key feature of Ukraine's defense.

