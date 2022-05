Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

On April 21, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) rescinded the citations it had issued to a senior health care facility for having violated state law in evicting my mother, Elaine Benz, last fall.

