The End of Roe v. Wade: Leaked Opinion Shows Supreme Court Is Set to Overturn Abortion Rights

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 12:17 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico. In it, Justice Samuel Alito writes for the majority that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.” We speak to two reproductive rights advocates: attorney Kathryn “Kitty” Kolbert, who argued the landmark 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey case, and law professor Michele Goodwin, author of “Policing the Womb.” The reproductive rights movement must not only stir public outcry and depend on the courts to protect these rights, but also focus more on state-level elections to vote out anti-abortion politicians, says Kolbert. Where Roe v. Wade didn’t go far enough, passing legislation such as the Women’s Health Protection Act can enshrine abortion rights, says Goodwin.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/3/draft_supreme_court_opinion_overturning_roe