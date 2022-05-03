The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Very Dangerous Moment : Russian U.S. Escalation Raises Risk of Direct Military Clash in Ukraine

As President Biden seeks $33 billion more for Ukraine, we look at the dangers of U.S. military escalation with Medea Benjamin of CodePink and George Beebe of the Quincy Institute. He is the former head of Russia analysis at the CIA and a former adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney. The massive spending in Ukraine that outweighs public funding to combat the coronavirus pandemic shows that “there are very few things that the Biden administration thinks are more important right now than defeating Russia, and I don’t think that accords, actually, with the priorities of the American people,” says Beebe. “To support the people of Ukraine and stop the fighting, we need not to pour billions of dollars of more weapons in, but to say, 'Negotiations now,'” says Benjamin.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/3/russia_us_escalate_likelihood_direct_clash

