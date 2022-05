Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:19 Hits: 6

A Kazakh activist has been released from prison after a court replaced the remainder of his five-year sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.

