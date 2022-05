Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:04 Hits: 6

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia's prime minister has urged Myanmar's top general to allow a special Southeast Asian envoy access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in his strongest call so far for the junta chief to demonstrate commitment to a regional peace process. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/05/03/cambodia-pm-appeals-to-myanmar-junta-for-access-to-suu-kyi