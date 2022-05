Category: World Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 14:09 Hits: 4

My sister, Cris, divorced her husband, Dave, in 2008. But their relationship changed only on paper. They continued to live together as an intimate couple in the house they owned jointly near Midway Airport in Chicago, until my sister died in 2011.

