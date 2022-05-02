World Risks Losing 1 in 5 Reptile Species as Human Activity Destroys Ecosystems, Says Report Author

Category: World Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 12:29 Hits: 6

We speak with one of the leaders of a new study that finds one in five reptiles are threatened by extinction. The results of the first comprehensive study of over 10,000 reptile species around the world were just published in the journal Nature and found multiple causes, including deforestation, urban encroachment, hunting and the climate crisis. “The fate of reptiles is wrapped up with the fate of many other species,” notes Bruce Young, the chief zoologist and senior conservation scientist for the wildlife conservation group NatureServe.

