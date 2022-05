Category: World Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 06:17 Hits: 5

Around 100 Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol are expected to arrive in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya on May 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but hundreds still remain in bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Sea of Azov port city.

