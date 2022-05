Category: World Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 6

The airline wants to operate the world's longest commercial flights from Australian cities to London and New York, shaving off nearly four hours of travel time. The first flights are expected to take off by late 2025.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-qantas-eyes-world-s-longest-nonstop-flight-with-airbus-order/a-61654505?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf