Published on Monday, 02 May 2022

Risking their lives, Evgeniy Maloletka and Mstyslav Chernov documented Russia's siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The journalists are the 2022 recipients of DW's Freedom of Speech Award.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dw-honors-ukrainian-journalists-maloletka-and-chernov-for-mariupol-reporting/a-61647140?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf