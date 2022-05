Category: World Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 02:39 Hits: 4

Roughly 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

