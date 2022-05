Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022 21:44 Hits: 6

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that her delegation was proud to convey a “message of unity” to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0501/Pelosi-visits-Ukraine-s-Zelenskyy-in-show-of-U.S.-support?icid=rss