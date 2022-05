Category: World Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 06:23 Hits: 5

The threats, intimidation and insults directed at Emilia Sercan, who specialises in uncovering plagiarism by Romanian public officials, illustrates not only the chilling effect such attacks have on investigative journalism, but also the toll they take on the targets.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/02/fighting-corruption-proves-costly-for-romanias-embattled-journalists/