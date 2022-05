Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 08:10 Hits: 3

Given Ukraine's current debt burden and foreseeable financing needs, its official creditors should take the lead in deferring repayments and laying the groundwork for a debt-restructuring deal. Remaining in financial markets' good graces is the last thing the Ukrainian government should have to think about right now.

