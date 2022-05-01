Indonesia Extends Invites to Russia and Ukraine to G20 Summit

Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022 05:27 Hits: 2

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, announced that he invited his Russian colleague, Vladimir Putin, to the Group of 20 (G20) summit to be held in the Asian country next November.

Widodo also said that the invitation has been extended to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, but ruled out that the two heads of state would meet if they were to attend Indonesia.

In the framework of the special military operation in Ukraine, the West has reacted with a set of severe sanctions against Russia, including economic, commercial, social, and diplomatic coercive measures.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine last February, the Jakarta government has faced strong pressure from Western countries, led by the United States, to exclude Russia from the summit.

The Indonesian leader remarked that his interest is in advancing a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine through talks. "We understand that the G-20 can be a catalyst for global economic recovery," he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether Putin would attend in person, although Russia will indeed bring a high-level delegation to the summit.

As Russia prepares for the summit in Bali, it is “premature” to discuss the details of its participation, he told reporters on a conference call Friday, responding to questions about the possibility of a meeting with Zelenski in Indonesia

Talks for a temporary cease-fire have struggled to move forward, and there has been no significant progress on a broader peace deal.

The host nation usually invites leaders from a handful of non-G-20 states to attend as observers, although they do not sit in on formal meetings.

A meeting of G20 finance ministers in April in Washington highlighted divisions within the group, which brings together the world's major economies.

