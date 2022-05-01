The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

May 1, International Workers’ Day: a brief history of resistance

May 1, International Workers’ Day: a brief history of resistance France is expected to see massive May Day protests on Sunday as demonstrators on both sides of the political spectrum – but especially on the left – are expected to vent their anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the history of May 1 as International Workers’ Day, a day of protests, parades and an annual challenge to the status quo. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220501-international-workers-day-on-may-1-a-brief-history-of-resistance

