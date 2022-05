Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022 08:41 Hits: 4

KOTA BARU: Police have identified four fatal accident-prone “black spots" in Kota Baru, says district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/01/cops-identify-four-fatal-accident-prone-locations-in-kota-baru