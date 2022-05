Category: World Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 09:44 Hits: 1

After World War II, the world was promised a neutral international monetary system secured by a stable reserve currency issued by a global hegemon. But, with the US dollar being weaponized through sanctions against Russia and others, it is clear that the current system is far from neutral – or sustainable.

